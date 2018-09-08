A presentation on how to make communities more resilient to floods using the Iowa Watershed Approach, developed by the Iowa Flood Center, will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The talk by Kate Giannini of the Iowa Flood Center is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
She will discuss the use of interactive maps and tools for flood management, highlight flood mitigation planning efforts, and stress the importance of education about flood risk within communities and the need to engage partnerships.
Lunch is available for a $5 donation. To RSVP, send an email to akay@ci.davenport.ia.us.
Giannini joined the Iowa Flood Center in 2017 and leads outreach, communication, and research activities for the Iowa Watershed Approach. Before that, she worked for about 10 years with landowners and public and private agencies for Johnson County (Iowa), in partnership with the county's Soil & Water Conservation District.