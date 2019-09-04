The annual Taming of the Slough triathlon will return to Moline's Sylvan Slough on Saturday, Sept. 21, with a route that takes participants through the slough by kayak or canoe, then through a singletrack mountain bike trail on Sylvan Island, and finishes with a two-mile run along the Arsenal Island riverfront.
The event is sponsored by River Action Inc., a nonprofit environmental group, and is meant as a fun and loosely-structured event promoting adventure sports in the Quad-Cities.
The triathlon ends with a pizza-and-beer post-race party.
One can compete individually or with a team; corporate teams are encouraged.
Training sessions will be from 5:30-7 p.m. today (Sept. 5) and Sept. 12, meeting at the Bass Street YMCA, 1701 1st Ave., Moline. The course on Sylvan Island will be very similar to the race day setup.
Kyle Colson, of Colson Kayak, will give tips for the water portion.
Bring your own boat and mountain bike to try out the track. A limited number of boats are available for general use; to reserve, call River Action at 563-322-2969.
To register, sign up online at riveraction.org/taming, visit the River Action office at 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, or call 563-322-2969.