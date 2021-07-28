Taming of the Slough adds endurance race to this year's festivities

Athletes looking to push themselves will have the chance to bike, run and paddle over 30 miles at the 2021 Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon.

After receiving feedback from past participants, River Action Inc. announced Wednesday that the Going the Extra Mile endurance race will join the original triathlon.

This year the race will be held on Sept. 12, with the endurance race beginning at 7 a.m. at Dorrance Park, 401 Agnes St., Port Byron, Ill. It will go through the park, Port Byron, Rapids City, Hampton, Illiniwek Forest Preserve, East Moline, down the Mississippi River and through downtown Moline.

The endurance race is 31.6 miles long — 18.3 miles biking, 9.3 miles paddling and four miles running.

The 12-mile original race will start at 8 a.m. at the Bass Street YMCA, 1701 1st Ave., Moline. It will go through the Sylvan Slough, Sylvan Island and downtown Moline.

Unlike the traditional triathlon of running, swimming and cycling, Taming of the Slough combines mountain biking, paddling and running. River Action Program Manager Noah Truesdell said they sent a survey to participants, and many expressed interest in a longer race.