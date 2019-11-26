Colona's Tanner Whipple earns a gold in dirt bike race

COLONA – It was drive and determination that earned a gold medal for Tanner Whipple in the recent International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) in Algarve, Portugal.

Whipple, son of Ron and Luann Whipple, Colona, and a 2018 graduate of Geneseo High School, competed in the six day “motorcycle dirt bike” race in mid-November.

Prior to leaving for the race, the young man said if he finished the race in six days, he would earn a bronze medal, but his goal was to earn a gold medal for the United States.

The event in Portugal involved riding 190-plus miles per day for six days.

The Six Day Enduro is the oldest off-road motorcycle event in the world and is known as “a test of machine, rider skill and reliability and has attracted national teams from as many as 35 nations," Ron Whipple said.

“It was strictly man and machine, and I was the only one who could touch my bike for the six days,” Tanner Whipple said.

Whipple was one of 21 riders who qualified to represent the United States in the race. He was in competition with 800 riders from around the world.