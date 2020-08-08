Tapestry Farms helps refugees find their place in the Quad-Cities

From the refugee camp they were transported to Kampela, the Ugandan capital, where they got immunizations and other medicine.

"That was scary," Chantal said. "I thought, 'What are all these white people doing here?'"

The first surprise for the St. Paul volunteers waiting at the airport that night was that no one in Chantal's family spoke English.

"Not at all," Chantal said. "We did not know 'hi.'"

The St. Paul group took the family to their home — a duplex in Rock Island that had been rented for them by World Relief. The main thing they managed to communicate was that the family should not to turn on the stove.

"We were scared," Chantal recalls. "We were used to sleeping on the ground." She remembers looking at the beds "up in the air" — bunk beds — and not knowing what to make of them.

"We returned the next day," McGlynn says, "and pretty much every day since."

Key members of the St. Paul team included Todd Byerly, operations manager at St. Paul, and his wife, Lori. They had spent five years in Tanzania and he knows a version of Swahili, the family's language.