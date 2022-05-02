 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Tapestry Farms to hold Spring Fling fundraiser

  • 0
072520-qc-nws-tapestry-072

Ann McGlynn loads her vehicle with sweet corn to be delivered to needy families. McGlynn is the founder of Tapestry Farms, a nonprofit dedicated to helping refugee families "make it" in the United States. One of its projects is a garden south of St. Paul Lutheran Church where they grow food to eat and to sell excess.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Tapestry Farms we will host its first party fundraiser to celebrate the beginning of the growing season 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. 

The evening will include hors d'oeuvres and drinks and exhibits including, "Our Neighbors, Our Friends: Unsere Nachbarn, Unsere Freunde," created in partnership with Tapestry Farms. There also will be a short program at 8 p.m. and music.

Tickets cost $40, $75, $100. For more information, visit https://gahc.org/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News