Tapestry Farms to hold Spring Fling fundraiser

Tapestry Farms we will host its first party fundraiser to celebrate the beginning of the growing season 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

The evening will include hors d'oeuvres and drinks and exhibits including, "Our Neighbors, Our Friends: Unsere Nachbarn, Unsere Freunde," created in partnership with Tapestry Farms. There also will be a short program at 8 p.m. and music.