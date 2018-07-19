A Bettendorf man believes he and his wife were among people who had a bad experience recently trying to fly out of the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
So he wanted to make sure the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority commissioners knew about it.
Greg Gackle not only spoke with the airport's executive director, Ben Leischner, about it, he addressed the board Tuesday.
On Saturday, June 16, Gackle arrived about an hour before his 6:05 a.m. flight departed. He immediately noticed the security check line extended outside of the security area.
Soon there were more than 20 people behind Gackle, some eventually pleading to get his and his wife’s spots in line.
It would not have mattered as the Gackles did not make their flight, either.
“It was quite an unpleasant experience,” said Gackle. He believed that between the regular security check point and the security pre-check point something could have been done to expedite things. Every few minutes one person would go through the pre-check, he said.
“They had the screener and they had another person and we had 100 people behind us waiting to get through,” Gackle said. I called over the supervisor and said ‘Why don’t you open up a second line? It’s right behind us,” Gackle told the board. “As a matter of fact, the supervisor was sitting there at one of the screening spots.
“His response was ‘You should buy a pre-check,’ Gackle said. “That was it.”
Gackle was clearly disappointed in the lack of customer service.
But he seemed pleased after talking to Leischner, who called him shortly after the meeting was over Tuesday.
“He has a very valid complaint,” Leischner said. TSA (Transportation Security Administration) had three people call in sick that morning, he said. Additionally, Gackle did not show up two hours beforehand, which Leischner indicated will be a point of emphasis going forward.
“We do encourage, especially in the morning, to show up two hours before your flight,” Leischner said.
But customer service is very important in Leischner’s world, too.
And he’s not going to just lay the blame at the feet of TSA, which he said his airport works with in more of a collaborative manner.
“They are willing to engage on finding solutions,” Leischner said. “I would say we don’t necessarily have direct control over TSA. They offer a federal mandate, but we have a very strong relationship and are willing to collaborate on solutions.”
Supplemental staffing or expanding check points are possible solutions, he indicated.
Whether more people do want to go with the pre-check method, which costs extra money and speeds up the check-in at security or not, Leischner said customer service is a big priority with him.
“Absolutely,” he said. “It circles back to a lot of the discussion to being the right size community and the right size airport, where we are big enough to have great service to different locations where a lot of people want to fly and we are small enough where we can have a more personal touch and have a higher level of surface for user amenities or customer service,” he said.
“That’s something we are really going to work on really focusing on here in the future.”