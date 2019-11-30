Task force aims to close King's Harvest winter shelter by 2024

The Salvation Army is the lead agency to provide rapid rehousing, often with assistance from Quad-City hotels. A large portion of those experiencing homeless are homeless only because they have a need for a little financial assistance to resolve it, Adamson said.

“Not everyone needs to be on the coordinated entry list,” she said. “Some people can resolve homelessness on their own. We can do that with a pool of funds to help with rent and transportation.”

Other assistance can be provided by other funding, such as the Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program (SEAP.) Help for the chronically homeless cannot be done overnight, she said.

“It’s about relationship building, she said.

By the numbers

Last year, King's Harvest winter shelter served 386 people. Adamson said. Of those, about 166 had some kind of income and experienced minor barriers to housing such as family conflict or other emergency, Adamson said.

Many experienced homelessness for the first time, Velez said.

Service coordinators will connect people in those situations to resources, and limited emergency financial assistance to help with rent and utilities.