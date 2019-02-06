CAMBRIDGE – Officers with the Black Hawk Area Task Force, as well as a confidential source, testified numerous times in Henry County Circuit Court Wednesday during the drug trial of Armando Ocampo, 34, of Kewanee.
Authorities are alleging Ocampo sold cocaine in four controlled purchases in November and December of 2016.
Ocampo was charged January 3, 2017, with three counts Class X felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine, three counts Class 1 felony possession of a controlled substance, one count Class 1 felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine and one count Class 4 possession of a controlled substance.
The officers testified about a Nov. 22, 2016, alleged buy of 15.1 grams for $900, another buy of 15 grams on Nov. 30, 2016, another buy of one ounce (approximately 28 grams) of cocaine for $1,400 on Dec. 14, 2016, as well as the Dec. 30, 2016, arrest of Ocampo and execution of a search warrant at his home. There was testimony about a Nov. 14, 2016, alleged buy during the initial day of the trial Tuesday.
Officers offering testimony were Eric Hamilton, Eric Peed and Stephen Kijanowski of the Kewanee Police Department, Charles Thomas of the Dixon Police Department and Todd Shaver, director of the Black Hawk Area Task Force (now retired). Three different forensic scientists also attested to testing the alleged narcotic and finding that it did test positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine.
Defense attorney Martin DeWulf attempted to poke holes in the prosecution witnesses' testimony during the second day of the trial. He established that the officers did not see who answered the door at the Ocampo residence or if the confidential source had let himself in.
DeWulf asked the confidential source whether there was anyone else in the house besides himself and Ocampo on Dec. 14, and the source said there had been no one, yet later the official overhear recording revealed the confidential source talking to a woman at the home.
“She might have been upstairs,” said the source.
He said he'd gone into the kitchen where allegedly Ocampo weighed out the drugs and he gave him the money before leaving.
DeWulf asked Thomas if he had watched Peed search the confidential source's car, and how he could testify Peed did so, if he didn't remember it. Thomas answered that it was in his report. “I can't recall. It would be speculation at this point,” he said. “Why would I put it in my report and not be accurate at the time?”
Ocampo is free on $15,000 bond posted in early 2017. The trial is expected to resume Thursday.