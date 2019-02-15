An ecumenical retreat for those experiencing homelessness will be held in Davenport.
“I had heard of this being done in other places,” said John Cooper, pastoral associate at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport, and coordinator for the Hunger Housing Health Task Force that meets regularly at the church.
The retreat is open to 12 people, Cooper said.
Ricky Peed, who lived on the streets for 10 years, will give a talk at the retreat where people will have three meals and will have time for reflection, Cooper said.
Cooper has asked for help in spreading the word and about the retreat, which will be hosted by the task force on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Eagles Wings Retreat Center off Telegraph Road in west Davenport.
Drivers will pick up people who register at homeless shelters at 7 a.m..
The retreat is open to people of all faiths, he said. The day will include a time for participants to pray, listen, reflect and talk about their journeys of faith.
“I’m not seeing it as a day to proselytize,” Cooper said. “It will be a time for people to kind of regroup and get their bearings.
Being homeless, he said, is traumatic. “This will give people a bit of a respite.”
Several people already have signed up, he said.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Cooper at 563-322-3303.