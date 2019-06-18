ROCK ISLAND – The local American Red Cross is having its fundraiser “A Taste on the River” on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at redcross.org/atasteontheriver or by calling 309-743-2166. Reserved tables of eight are available for $500 and include complimentary drinks.
The event benefits the American Red Cross serving the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois, to meet its mission of providing critical services to those affected by disasters including home fires and floods.
On Friday night, the music of Yoyo y Yo kicks off the festivities and the Dani Lynn Howe Band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Yoyo y Yo (which features Greg Aguilar) is an acoustic band that plays cover songs ranging from the 1960s to today. As music fills the air, guests can enjoy the culinary creations of local chefs competing for the title of “A Taste on the River Top Chef.”
You can bid on unique items and experiences featured in the silent and live auctions. A $25 Wine Pull, hosted by Bob “The Wine Guy” Mitchum, features bottles valued at $25 to $75.
Tickets are available at the event, but advanced purchases are recommended. The Red Cross also provides services to our military members and their families, and preparedness education for youth and adults.