Davenport School Superintendent Art Tate will ask the School Budget Review Committee to approve district spending for a $1.13 million security plan at a special School Budget Review Committee on Tuesday in Des Moines.
Tate recommended the package at a special-call school board meeting Wednesday, when the board unanimously approved the request. The review committee is a nonpartisan panel that reviews school budgets and considers requests to modify budgetary limitations.
“This is an emergency request for spending authority for one issue, and that is security," Tate said.
Tate will ask the panel for spending authority to hire additional personnel as part of the district’s security structure, including a district-level security and outreach specialist, more school resource officers and additional unarmed campus security guards.
The review committee will convene at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines.
The district security team and probably some school board members will attend via video conference, Tate said, adding that the committee probably will vote immediately.
Tate will ask to use district reserve money for a very specific reason – what he considers to be an emergency – “and that is security in the district,” he said in an interview on Thursday.
The review committee could have turned down the district request for a meeting, he said. The panel met June 19 and agreed to meet again Tuesday to consider the Davenport district’s request.
This required that the school board meet, so a special meeting was called. The board approved making the request as well as the packet of documents, or exhibits, that will be shared with the review committee.
If the review committee turns down the request, “I have got to decide, we have to decide, how much of a priority the security is. Do we actually now look into our general fund and make even deeper cuts than we have already made in order to afford this enhanced security plan? And if so, what part of it would we fund?” Tate said.
“I feel very strongly we need security presence at all of our schools,” he said. Right now, the only campus security supervisors are at the intermediate and high school levels. The security team, which includes Tate, two associate superintendents, the district police liaison and Mike Maloney, district director of operations, as well as a Davenport police officer liaison and others, believes each school needs security presence, he said.
The request includes a district-level security and outreach specialist whose main roles include working with students “as one of the first levels of information to prevent threats,” and serving as an expert on best practices for security in schools.
The plan also includes the addition of two more full-time security resource officers that will bring the total to six for the district, as well as the addition of 18 unarmed campus security supervisors so that every elementary, intermediate, high school and Keystone Academy facility will have at least one full-time security supervisor.
If the request is approved, Tate said, the district will go into hiring mode. If not, other sources for funding, including grants and the legislature, will be considered.
The legislature “could in fact find some funds to assist districts," he said. "They could allow districts to use emergency funds for security to hire security personnel.”
“We’ve got emergency funds; we’ve got needs. Why can’t we use them?” Tate said. “I see that as being a fix they can make. Security is an emergency. Everybody is vulnerable. The state needs to help us figure it out.”