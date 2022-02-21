Taxes, fees and staffing: Three things to know about Bettendorf’s budget

Bettendorf residents would pay a little more for expanded city services, including police and fire protection, under a proposed new annual budget.

The city plans to lower its property tax rate this year and hire 11 full-time positions thanks to a boost in revenue resulting from 2020 census data showing Bettendorf’s growth over the last decade.

Bettendorf has grown 17.7% since 2010, according to the 2020 census count. That growth means the city will see an increase of more than $1 million in local option sales tax revenue, which it plans to use to hire more staff, including police officers and firefighters.

Overall, the average Bettendorf home valued at nearly $267,000 would see an increase of $30.29 in taxes and fees.

The city will hold two public hearings next month related to the city’s budget. Aldermen will hold a public hearing on March 1 to approve the city's property tax levy, and another on March 15 to adopt its annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Here's what residents need to now.

1. Bettendorf dropping tax rate, raising fees

Under the proposed budget, the city plans to drop its tax rate from $12.80 to $12.65 per $1,000 in assessed value.

However, the average Bettendorf homeowner would pay $15.41 more on the city portion of their property taxes bill because of rising home values. Home prices rose by an average of 6% across Bettendorf.

The increase would be partially offset by a state rollback of the percentage of a home's value subject to taxation and the lower tax rate.

The average Bettendorf homeowner would also pay about $15 more in fees, including a sewer rate increase of $0.14 per unit and a $0.20 increase in storm water fees per unit.

Solid waste collection fees would not increase.

Bettendorf city officials plan to steadily increase sewer fees between $0.15 and $0.17 each year for the next five years. Storm water feed would increase by $0.20 each year for the next two years.

City officials said the increases are needed to pay for necessary sewer system improvements.

Bettendorf Finance Director Jason Schadt pointed to a comparison of Bettendorf’s fees to 38 other Iowa cities with similar or larger populations that showed an average Bettendorf homeowner paid the lowest taxes and fees to support city operations. However, the average Bettendorf taxpayer pays the most out of all 38 Iowa cities toward city debt payments.

Fifth ward city council member Scott Webster and Mayor Bob Gallagher said during a Saturday work session that they would’ve liked to see the tax rates or fees lowered further.

Schadt told council members in order to lower the tax rate just to offset increases in property values, the city would have to cut $286,000 out of the city’s budget. And that lowering the levy further could mean the city has to come back next year to raise the property tax rate, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said.

Webster argued that lowering property taxes or fees would be worth more to taxpayers this year due to rising inflation that is the highest level in four decades, even if that meant that city would need to raise the tax rate in future years.

"A nickel or a dime on the levy now means more to taxpayers than I think it does in a standard year,” Webster said. "So $10 this year is worth a heck of a lot more than $10 years from now."

By the end of the budget workshop, most city council members verbally confirmed they supported the tax rate and budget as presented.

"In my mind, the overall value here is what we're getting for our money," Bettendorf’s Ward 2 Alderman Scott Naumann said. "So, if you can tell people we're hiring police and fire, we're looking at all of the enhancements across the city, and you're still getting a reduction in the levy, that’s value."

2. Bettendorf adding new staff

The city plans to hire 11 new full-time and three new part-time staffers as well as upgrade a coupe of positions. In all, the city plans to spend more than $1.1 million in new staff positions.

"In my 32 years, we’ve never recommended that many people," Ploehn said. "Because we never had the money to do it. Because of the census, we’ve got this ability to do it, so, we’re going to get it done."

The city received $3.7 million in local option sales tax in fiscal 2021, and this year will close fiscal 2022 with roughly $1.2 million more – totaling about $4.9 million in LOST because of the 2020 census recording Bettendorf’s growth.

The new positions proposed include:

An IT analyst, who will handle cybersecurity and implement the city’s IT strategic plan

Three police officers and a lieutenant upgrade

Three firefighters

A tech for geographical information systems used by the city. The city ultimately hopes to host a GIS system on its website so the public can view details about Bettendorf land parcels and city construction progress.

A traffic tech

Parks equipment operator

Part-time cook and supervisor at Palmer Hills Golf Course

Two part-time floor assistants at the Family Museum

A combination inspector to handle the city’s rental inspection program and code enforcement

A tax reform proposal advancing in the Iowa Senate, however, has Bettendorf city council members and city staff worried about the impact it would have on the bigger chunk of revenue the city would see thanks to a boost in population over the last 10 years.

The proposal would eliminate the ability of cities and counties to collect voter-approved one-cent local-option sales taxes. Instead, communities would receive money from the state collected through a higher state sales tax.

An Iowa Department of Revenue projection found that cities in Scott County wouldn’t experience any changes under the proposal.

"Based on the current version of the bill, in Bettendorf, we'd have zero impact,” Schadt told council members on Feb. 12. “At the end of the day ... my concern isn't necessarily on the revenue side, it's giving up more and more local control over our revenue sources."

3. City phasing out 32-gallon garbage can service

Bettendorf public would also out phase out the use of 32-gallon garbage cans over the next several years.

Under the proposal, all new residents would receive a 64-gallon or 96-gallon cart starting April 1. If a resident moves within the city or their can is lost, damaged or stolen, they’d also receive a bigger bin and the associated fees.

"Part of the issue now is the design of the can," Ploehn said. "Once the garbage goes down into that, the bottom of that chute, if another bag goes in, even if it’s just heavy enough, it creates a vacuum and it won’t come out. So, practically speaking, the 64 (gallon) is more effective for us."

Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said the city decided to phase in the new, larger cans, in part because of the $158,000 cost to replace them and lag time on manufacturing.

Currently, the city has 13,680 cans in the city, and about 3,216 are 32-gallon cans.

The city also plans to require residents to put garbage in plastic bags as opposed to loosely throwing it in the can.

