Taxes set to rise in East Moline to replace aging water infrastructure

Water and sewer rates are set to gradually go up for residents and businesses in East Moline to pay for repairs and replacements to an aging water system.
The East Moline City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to advance a five-year plan to increase sewer and water rates beginning in 2022.
The proposed rates, according to an analysis done by HDR Engineering, would generate revenue to meet costs for annual renewal, replacement, and repairs to the water system as well as fund the city’s reserves in case of an emergency.
“We have been woefully inadequate in investing in our water system,” Doug Maxeiner, East Moline city administrator, had told council members. “We are one bad break away from having to borrow some money to fix our system.”
According to the analysis by HDR Engineering, the increased rates aim to give the city about $1.5 million per year per utility for capital improvement. Shawn Koorn, associate vice president of HDR Engineering, told council members that amount would fund about a mile of pipeline replacement per year.
East Moline has about 100 miles of pipeline, said Brianna Huber, East Moline’s water filtration plant interim director. Huber said the recommended standard is to replace 3-5% of pipeline in a city per year, and although the city is increasing rates, it would still fund less than the standard replacements.
Under the proposed rates, the average East Moline resident’s water bill would increase from $46.74 in 2021 to $73.58 in 2026, with gradual increases of about $4-$6 per year.
Residential sewer bills will see smaller changes, an increase from an average of $33.93 in 2021 to averaging $44.35 in 2026.
The largest share of the cost increase, though, would fall on industrial customers, Koorn told council members.
Now, Koorn said, industrial and municipal customers are paying less than what it costs to produce and treat the water. But new rates would tighten the gap.
“One of the key elements that came out of the cost the service was that it showed that those municipal and industrial customers were not paying an equitable share of all the costs,” Koorn told council members.
The last time East Moline raised water and sewer rates was in 2018.
Fewer than five businesses will account for the most revenue under the increase. An industrial customer that uses 6 million gallons of water a month would see its monthly bill change from $6,096 now to $12,193 in 2026 under the proposed rate structure.
Council member Nancy Mulcahey, 3rd Ward, asked whether a partial rate increase was enough. She expressed concern that the council was putting too much cost burden on residents as the budget and property tax rates weren't finalized yet.
"I want to think about that and as we're increasing all these other costs to our residents," Mulcahey said.
Maxeiner said city staff were putting the final touches on the budget, but that they likely wouldn't propose any new "taxing instruments."
Mulcahey voted to advance the proposal. The only opposing vote was council member Gary Almblade, 2nd Ward, who also expressed concern about costs to residents.
The rates will be voted on again at the next council meeting, and the final rates could still be amended or changed, Maxeiner said.
Koorn said the trade off to underfunding water reserves is the risk of expensive emergency repairs.
"If you take your system, which isn't young, your pipes are getting pretty old, as those start getting older, they start springing leaks, etc, those emergency repairs can add up pretty quickly," Koorn said. "So that's where we look at this, the million and a half dollars gives you about a mile of pipeline a year which is close to replacing about every pipe once every 80 years or so, which theoretically is the life cycle. It's a good spot to be in, not ideal but it's a good spot to be in."