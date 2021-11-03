TaxSlayer Center in Moline raises Christmas tree ahead of holiday season

The TaxSlayer Center Christmas tree took up almost two full lanes of traffic as it was carried down River Drive in Moline. Escorted by police cars with lights flashing, branches skimmed the street as it slowly made its way to the event center's designated spot.

It looked larger than life Wednesday as the truck parked by the small grassy area that will serve as its new home, and seemed to only grow as it hung in the air before being trimmed and lowered into a hole in the ground.

The tree will be decorated in the weeks to come. With it came a return to Moline's traditional holiday season.

The blue spruce was chopped down Wednesday morning, taken from East Moline resident Darlene Rogers' front yard and transported to the TaxSlayer Center to be placed.

Each year there's the possibility of something going wrong, TaxSlayer Center Director of Operations Kevin Snodgrass said, but beyond getting caught behind a train on the way to the center, everything was smooth sailing.

Beyond just picking a good-looking tree, Snodgrass said it needs to be easily accessible and along a good route to the center.

"It all happens in one fell swoop," said Moline Centre Main Street Manager Geoff Manis. "Pun intended."