Taylor remembered as unifier who helped put the Quad-Cities brand on map

“He was a tremendous person. He was always very thoughtful and insightful,” Swanson said. “He really helped create and solidify the Quad-Cities brand in a lot of ways. He helped to steer the merged, unified Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau from a ‘they’ to an ‘it.’

“He turned it from a plural collection of interests to a more unified interest. Joe’s leadership was instrumental in getting the bureau to where it was.

"I think a lot of the success we have seen under Dave Herrell, his successor, a lot of the foundation for that was built by Joe," Swanson added. "He will definitely be missed because he was also just a superlative human being in a lot of ways. Very nice guy, always congenial, always looking for the solution that provided the best benefit for the most people.”

Swanson agreed Taylor was a true cheerleader for the Quad-Cities. “Absolutely," he said. "You would expect that from someone who is in that job, but Joe came to that position of being a great cheerleader based on his awareness of the community and the relationships that he built across the community.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You have to earn that moniker, Swanson said. “Joe certainly did.”

His success stemmed from a lot of things including his ability to form relationships with people.