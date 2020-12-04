Taylor remembered as unifier who helped put the Quad-Cities brand on map

Joe Taylor was remembered as both a very nice guy and a unifier who helped put the Quad-Cities on the tourism map Friday.
Taylor, 65, of Hampton, died Thursday, Dec. 3, in a Cedar Rapids hospital.
He served as president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, then known as the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, from May 1, 1998 to Dec, 31, 2018. He started with the organization in 1990.
“Joe was a really nice guy. He had a real passion for tourism and for making the Quad Cities a destination,” said Lynn Hunt of Visit Quad Cities, who worked with him for many years.
“Joe was innovative. He was the first one to kind of pull us together as a bi-state region vs. just Iowa or Illinois tourism or independent municipalities trying to promote themselves.”
Taylor began his tourism career as executive director of the Davenport Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, one of the area's bureaus that merged to create the Quad-Cities bureau. He joined the combined bureau July 1, 1990, as director of marketing and communications. He was appointed acting president and CEO in January 1998 after the sudden death of his predecessor Bruce Riley McDaniel.
Kai Swanson, who serves on the Visit Quad Cities Board in his capacity as president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, was on hand for Taylor’s tenure as leader of the then QCCVB. He first met him in the early 1990s when Swanson was a reporter for WVIK.
“He was a tremendous person. He was always very thoughtful and insightful,” Swanson said. “He really helped create and solidify the Quad-Cities brand in a lot of ways. He helped to steer the merged, unified Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau from a ‘they’ to an ‘it.’
“He turned it from a plural collection of interests to a more unified interest. Joe’s leadership was instrumental in getting the bureau to where it was.
"I think a lot of the success we have seen under Dave Herrell, his successor, a lot of the foundation for that was built by Joe," Swanson added. "He will definitely be missed because he was also just a superlative human being in a lot of ways. Very nice guy, always congenial, always looking for the solution that provided the best benefit for the most people.”
Swanson agreed Taylor was a true cheerleader for the Quad-Cities. “Absolutely," he said. "You would expect that from someone who is in that job, but Joe came to that position of being a great cheerleader based on his awareness of the community and the relationships that he built across the community.”
You have to earn that moniker, Swanson said. “Joe certainly did.”
His success stemmed from a lot of things including his ability to form relationships with people.
“He was just good at forging relationships and helping people to see the benefit of getting behind tourism,” Swanson said. “He did a great job in priming the pump. Visit Quad Cities now is able to very conclusively make the case that tourism is the front porch of economic development. Those are inextricably linked, and I think that Joe laid a lot of the groundwork for that.”
Dave Herrell, who succeeded Taylor, recalled him as a very helpful colleague who he went to coffee with and somebody he could reach out to get his thoughts and perspective.
"We were in contact via email," he said. "I am grateful for his leadership and passion that he brought to the table. He was very kind to me, coming to the Quad-Cities. We had phone calls, swapped emails and I knew if I ever needed his guidance and insight and perspective, he was there and was absolutely supportive of me.
"From my perspective, it’s a heartbreaking day for Visit Quad Cities."
Colleagues from Iowa and Illinois have reached out to Herrell, he said. "It says a lot about his legacy and the relationships that he had," Herrell said.
Tim Huey, Scott County planning director, served on the QCCVB board after Taylor was named CEO. He later served two terms as chairman of the board.
"Joe was always the consummate professional, was a cheerleader for the Quad-Cities and was all about the regional promotion of the Quad-Cities, that we are stronger together than we are separately," Huey said.
"He was just a real pleasant man, always in a good mood. Never heard him say a mean word about anybody."
Taylor, an Illinois State grad, began his career as a reporter.