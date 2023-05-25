Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For many, the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is a community.

At a crowded Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf, runners and supporters of the marathon gathered on a sunny Thursday afternoon with beers in hand to kick off the 26th year of the beloved marathon. The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon runs through four cities and across three bridges.

It will be the second year running across the new Interstate 74 bridge.

The marathon will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 a.m. It begins and finishes in downtown Moline near the John Deere Commons and Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Founder and Race Director Joe Moreno began the kick off by thanking the community — the supporters and runners whose efforts result in community investments. Last year, more than $100,000 was donated to Zero Cancer for prostate cancer support, 260 pairs of shoes were donated to Shoes for Quad Cities Kids, along with another $6,000 to other causes and organizations.

A guest bartender series held at Crawford Brew Works raised more than $15,000.

"Where in the world can you find the following programs all lumped in one?" Moreno asked. "It's the Quad-Cities, that's where."

Race day features the marathon, marathon relay, and the half marathon. A new feature to the Rock Valley Relay this year includes an allocation of prize money: $500, $300, and $200 for the top three relay teams.

Danny Fleener, of Rock Valley Physical Therapy, said they are thrilled to be a relay sponsor once again and the marathon as a whole is a testament to the power of community. Community involvement, he said, lies at the heart of this marathon, and Rock Valley Therapists will be cheering runners on from along the sidelines on race day.

"We love this community and we love running," Fleener said. "We have strived to be active in any part of our community."

Rock Valley Physical Therapy also will hold their first running symposium this June that will feature guest speakers from the community and state to discuss running and nutrition.

The full marathon course loops through a portion of Bettendorf before runners make their way to downtown Davenport to cross the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island, where they will run across the Arsenal Bridge onto the island to make their way back to downtown Moline.

Other race day events include the 5K and 10K, which begin between 7:15 and 10:15 a.m.

President/CEO of Visit Quad Cities Dave Herrell said for many people, running can help change perspectives because of the long stretches of solitude. To have a huge race in the area, he said, can help further grow and drive the Quad-Cities.

"You have a lot of people that are passionate about making this a wonderful place to live," he said.

MetroLINK provides free shuttle service to different areas around the course. Those who wish to participate in both the 5K and 10K can hop on a shuttle to the arsenal and run the 10K.

Packet pick-up for marathon runners will be on Saturday, Sept. 23rd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vibrant Arena during the expo. People who wish to run may sign up during the expo event until the end of Saturday. Last-minute gear, nutrition, merchandise, vendors and a speaker series is also offered during the expo.

An awards ceremony will take place at the post-race party stage.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female overall and divisional winners. Everyone who finishes the race will receive a medal.

Events also will be held Saturday, such as the Fleet Feet Shake-Out run at 8 a.m., Rudy's Tacos one-mile walk/run at 10 a.m., and the Happy Joe's Kids Micro-Marathon at noon.

Phil Young, Fleet Feet store operator and owner, said he looks forward to being part of the marathon every year and always looks forward to working with Moreno.

Young shared the story of how he was a young kid and first began working with Moreno. He recalled how enthusiastic and passionate Moreno was, the power he had to find the right people to help carry his vision and his love of running.

"Joe just says yes to stuff," Young said, followed by a roomful of laughter. "There's just an attitude of, We can make that happen."

Kids participating in the micro-marathon this year will receive another prize thanks to the Edward Jones Company. Three children's books about running, written by Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray, will be given to every child that participates.

Moreno said McGillivray has been a long-time supporter of the Quad-Cities Marathon and plans on doing a video for the race that will be posted across social media.

A full list of the weekend's events and schedules can be found on the Quad-Cities Marathon website.