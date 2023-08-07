In its 26th year, the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is adding another race to its lineup — a 10k.

The 6.2-mile race adds to the Sept. 24 event's marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5k distances.

"It was the one distance that they didn't have and seemed, to me, like a little bit of a hole in the race weekend," said XPAC 10k Race Director Amy Schaefer. "For an end of the season race, I think it's fun to have some different distances, especially for people that maybe aren't running the half marathon yet."

The route is unique — buses will shuttle 10k runners throughout the morning from the usual starting line to Arsenal Island to run the final 6.2 miles of the marathon route.

And it's a rolling start, meaning participants can start anytime between 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. That helps ease congestion on the route, the burden on the shuttle system and allows flexibility for runners who may want a later start or to cheer on the marathoners, Schaefer said.

Electronic bib chips will measure 10k runner times. Awards will go to the top 10 male and female finishers as well as the top 5 in the masters division.

"So, first place could change over the course of the day," Schaefer said. "That's kind of fun."

The flexible start time also allows runners looking for an extra challenge can tack on the 10k as a second race to their docket, Schaefer said.

Runners who finish a 5k or half-marathon could run the 10k, too, so long as they start before 10:15 a.m.

Schaefer said the idea came around as part of her duties to make the final 6 miles of the marathon "suck less," as she put it.

This is Schaefer's first year on the marathon planning committee. She's run the half-marathon several times and ran the full course for the first time last year because of the route change.

Previously, marathoners would have to run past the downtown Moline finish line and complete a six mile loop in East Moline before actually crossing the finish in John Deere Commons. That demoralizing final mileage kept Schaefer from doing the full course.

"I told (race director Joe Moreno) if they changed the route, I'd run the marathon," Schaefer said. "And then he did, so I had to do it."

That route change made Arsenal Island the final six miles of the race. While the island is open for spectators, there's less parking and it's more challenging to get to than downtown East Moline, meaning fewer people line up to watch the runners.

So, Moreno called on Schaefer to get creative.

"I asked, you know, 'How big can these ideas be?' And they're like shoot for the moon," Schaefer said. "So I said, 'OK, cool, I want to do a 10k start at mile 20.'"

They lined up a sponsor in XPAC and everything fell into place. MetroLink buses already shuttled participants in the marathon relay to the spot on Arsenal Island for the final leg of the five-person relay.

It'll be the only point to point race that weekend. The others — full and half marathons and the 5k finish near the starting line.

"We're really trying to get more or more spectators out on the island," Schaefer said. "So anyone who's doing the 10k can just jump on the bus and they will be taken out to the starting line. Then they can hop off and walk over and they're ready to go."