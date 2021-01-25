Teachers, staff start getting vaccinations

More than a third of Moline-Coal Valley staff who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have received their first dose, and Superintendent Rachel Savage said more vaccines are on the way.
Savage reported to school board members Monday that 250 staff members have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s about 35 percent of staff who previously responded to a survey expressing they wished to receive the vaccine when it became available. Savage said that leaves about 500 staff members who want it.
Savage said she thought that progress was “excellent given how early we are in the process.”
Savage said the district is working with Community Health Care. to host a vaccine clinic just for district staff at Wharton Field House. She said the clinic will be held on an upcoming Saturday, but the specific date has not been set.
Savage said the clinic will be able to vaccinate up to 45 staff members every 30 minutes, so all 500 remaining staff members desiring the vaccine will get their first round on that date. A duplicate clinic will be held roughly four weeks later so that staff can just as easily get their CHC-administered second dose. Savage said the date of that would be dependent on CHC having the number of vaccines required.
Savage said the district is also working on plans for staff to return to full in-person work days as long as positivity rates and vaccine rates continue to move in the right direction. She said the district is exploring any changes that can be made for the fourth quarter.
The district recorded 211 positive cases during the first semester, according to Savage. The district has restarted the positive case tracker for second semester, viewable at molineschools.org. According to the website, the district has seen eight cumulative cases among staff and students and have had 10 cases reported in the last 14 days. This information was updated on Jan. 22.
Savage also provided information on an expected second CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) allocation. She said the district does not know what, if any, additional parameters may be assigned to spending these dollars, but the district is beginning to hold preliminary discussion for the best use. She said it is possible these funds could be used for air conditioning in some district buildings since that effort would go toward improving air quality and ventilation.
Also COVID-19 related, the board approved a resolution for COVID leave days. According to the resolution, the Family First Corona Response Act expired on Dec. 31. The act allowed employees to receive 80 hours of leave time for COVID-related issues. Congress has not reauthorized this leave, but has granted employers the option of extending leave under FFCRA through March 31.
The resolution states the district may grant non-bargaining employees up to an additional 80 hours of leave for those unable to work remotely. Assistant superintendent Todd DeTaeye said, as an example, this policy would apply for custodial or cafeteria staff who cannot work remotely. These are not FFCRA days, but “District COVID Days” in accordance with the district’s employee quarantine and re-entry procedures and guidelines.
In other business, board members:
– Approved a right to entry permit with the city of Moline for the 53rd Street retaining wall replacement project in front of Jane Addams Elementary School. This is necessary for the removal of the existing retaining wall and related work. This action only approves the right of entry. According to district documents, the cost to eliminate the wall and regrade the site is $39,732 and the city has asked the district to partner on the project and share in the cost.
– Approved a number of technology purchases, including 108 SmartBoards at a cost of $105,402 from Clary Business Machines, San Diego, California; 1,124 touch screen devices for kindergarten and first grade classrooms from CDWG, Chicago, at a cost not to exceed $365,000; $398,850 for the purchase of LEAD Moline devices, also from CDWG; and the purchase of 465 Apple MacBook Air laptops from Apple Computer, Inc,. Cupertino, California, for $408,735 plus $54,000 for USB docks.
– Approved several policy updates.