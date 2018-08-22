Lifesaving training got put to a real test recently at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.
On July 23 at 3:11 p.m., a man was unresponsive in his truck in the parking lot. The man with him, believed to be his son, pulled him out of the passenger seat and began applying CPR.
An airport employee noticed what was going on and notified the airport’s public-safety department.
The department’s dispatcher, Amber Bergheger, put out the call and directed help to the exact location in the parking lot.
Soon, public safety officers Steve McGuire and Cole Rogers were on the scene. It is believed the man had suffered a heart attack.
“Cole took over CPR, and I was carrying our automatic defibrillator, and I got that set up,” McGuire said. “Our other officer, Lloyd Murphy, shows up, and he got the ambubag (which assists in breathing), and we are doing chest compressions for him.”
But the man, who McGuire thought was in his 60s, still did not have a pulse.
That meant it was time for the automatated external defibrillator (AED). Everyone on the scene was told to stop what they were doing and that the AED was going to be applied.
“We shock him,” McGuire said. “We start back on CPR, and we drew a pulse. Before we shocked him we did not have a pulse. So we get the pulse back.
"Moline (EMTs) shows up, and we are still doing breathing for him. They hook him up to their machines, and he had a heartbeat. He had a pulse. They loaded him on the backboard and took off.”
It was just a few days ago that McGuire and his mates learned that they had indeed saved the man’s life. The family called the airport to say thanks and let officials know the outcome.
McGuire has worked as a safety officer at the airport since 2004. He worked on an ambulance in Aledo for eight years in addition to serving with Aledo’s Volunteer Fire Department. In addition, he has been a police officer since 1992. Still, this was definitely a special day.
“I’ll tell you what, it’s a pretty good feeling if you can save somebody,” he said. “That’s something you know that doesn’t happen very often.”
The dispatcher and three officers were honored Tuesday at an Metropolitan Airport Authority meeting.
The entire team worked well, McGuire said, and that was crucial.
“We got lucky because we were available to get on the scene quickly, very quickly,” he said. “We were able to get the ambulance we call. Our dispatcher, she had all the information we needed to get there quickly. Moline got en route. Everything worked the way it should.
“We all knew what we needed to do, and we did exactly what needed to be done. And, by God, I tell you what, it worked, he lived.”
A key may have been the monthly training his department receives at the airport, McGuire said.
“There’s not a price tag on that. That is invaluable,” he said. “Out at the airport, we train every month on our fire side, (emergency medical) side and our police side.
“We only do maybe an hour or two a month, but we go over the basics of EMS and fire response for aircraft. We train every month for different situations.”
So when the time came, the airport’s public safety department reverted back to its training. “I guess it’s easy for when stuff happens,” McGuire said. “You just go right in and do what you need to do.”
A little luck doesn’t hurt either.
“When you are using an AED, you never know,” Jeff Swan, interim public safety manager said. “When you revive someone using a defibrillator, it just feels that much better.”