Ted Davies, co-founder of Ted's Boatarama, dies at 100; credited with saving Niabi Zoo

Ted Davies was known as a local businessman and politician. He was more.
Those who knew Davies, who died May 31 at the age of 100, say he saved Niabi Zoo. When he saw nearly 30 years ago that animals at the county-owned zoo in Coal Valley were not getting proper care, he took matters into his own hands.
Davies co-founded Ted's Boatarama in Rock Island with his wife, Barb, in 1958, and he served for 36 years on the Rock Island County Board. But his true passions, friends say, were his family and Niabi.
"The zoo was his baby," Davies' daughter, Lisa Sparkman, said Monday. "He went out to Niabi one time in the winter, and none of the animals had water. It was all frozen.
"He gathered up a bunch of friends, and they went and took care of it. After that, he found Tom Stalf."
As an entry-level zookeeper still in his 20s in 1991, Stalf said Monday, Davies and longtime zoo supporter Arvid Kohler took a chance on him.
"They took a risk on a punk kid," said Stalf, who now is president and CEO of Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. "Ted gave us the approval to improve the zoo. He stayed back and let us succeed.
"During his leadership, we went and asked the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) for accreditation. Unanimously — with a standing ovation — they gave that to Ted and to me. It was such a proud moment for Ted.
"We achieved great things. He cared so much about people and animals. I wouldn't be where I am today without him, that's for sure."
Virgil Dueysen, of East Moline, met Davies through political functions before he joined the Rock Island County Board and, like Stalf, Dueysen fell into a close friendship with Davies.
"When I got on the County Board (in 2003), they seated me next to him, and he became my mentor," Dueysen said. "We became very close. He treated me like a son.
"Ted was the biggest supporter of Niabi. He truly loved that zoo, and he loved his family.
"I'll miss him; I sure will. There was a time we talked every day. I can't express how good a guy he was. He was always there for people. He was there for anyone who needed him.
"The sad thing is, I didn't get to see him in the end because of COVID."
The COVID-19 pandemic forced nursing homes and retirement centers to bar visits by family members, and Davies' daughter said she is comforted by the fact she got to see her dad in his final days at Park Vista in East Moline. It was evident, she said, that he knew she was there.
"He loved Whitey's ice cream, and he had some on Saturday and a little bit on Sunday (May 31), and he passed that night," she said. "He reached for my hand.
"My dad would always take care of everyone."
Another favorite object of his support was Rock Island High School sports.
"Ted was one of those guys who supported many things in many ways," said Vic Boblett, longtime head coach, now retired, for Rocky High football. "He was a big supporter of the football and basketball programs at Rocky. He was just involved in so many things."
Over time, Boblett and Davies became friends.
"I ended up buying a boat from him," Boblett said. "He told me about a 4-to-5-day range on the Mississippi River where catfish would bite like crazy every year," he said. "He went out with me and, sure enough, we went to a specific place on a specific date, and we caught fish like crazy."
Back at the boat launch, Boblett said, he was putting his boat on his trailer when he saw Davies jump off the dock and onto the narrow frame of the boat trailer.
"He was in his 90s by then, and he just jumped," he said. "It was amazing. Ted was a man's man. He's going to be missed. It's hard to find people like that."
Stalf had a memory, too: Driving with Davies to Michigan to pick up a bear for Niabi Zoo.
"At that time, he was probably 85 or 86 years old, and he had a ball," he said. "He was a true friend and more like a father or grandfather to me. There's nothing like working with someone when you have that friendship.
"Our bond was over animals, but he cared so much for others and was so generous in letting them succeed. It was his leadership, but he never wanted the credit."
Davies would have turned 101 on July 4th. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by a son, Jim. His wife died in 2018.
