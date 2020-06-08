Ted Davies, co-founder of Ted's Boatarama, dies at 100; credited with saving Niabi Zoo

"My dad would always take care of everyone."

Another favorite object of his support was Rock Island High School sports.

"Ted was one of those guys who supported many things in many ways," said Vic Boblett, longtime head coach, now retired, for Rocky High football. "He was a big supporter of the football and basketball programs at Rocky. He was just involved in so many things."

Over time, Boblett and Davies became friends.

"I ended up buying a boat from him," Boblett said. "He told me about a 4-to-5-day range on the Mississippi River where catfish would bite like crazy every year," he said. "He went out with me and, sure enough, we went to a specific place on a specific date, and we caught fish like crazy."

Back at the boat launch, Boblett said, he was putting his boat on his trailer when he saw Davies jump off the dock and onto the narrow frame of the boat trailer.

"He was in his 90s by then, and he just jumped," he said. "It was amazing. Ted was a man's man. He's going to be missed. It's hard to find people like that."

Stalf had a memory, too: Driving with Davies to Michigan to pick up a bear for Niabi Zoo.