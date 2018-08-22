The first TEDxYouth event will be held at the Putnam Museum in Davenport on Jan. 16. The theme will be “Change Makers,” and the focus will be on presenters between the ages of 15 and 24.
Area high school and college students are invited to apply to speak at the event.
“We are seeking speakers to present bold, radical ideas that challenge standard conceptions, present new understandings of our world, or uniquely add to established bodies of work,” event organizers said in a news release.
Talks must be well formatted and visually inspiring, and they should act as a launching point for the idea, the release said. Applications are available at tedxdavenport.com/speak-at-tedx and require the submission of a three-minute video describing the proposed presentation. Applications are due Sept. 29.
Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. TED Conferences is a media organization that posts talks online for free distribution under the slogan "ideas worth spreading."
Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe, according to the news release.
At the TEDxYouth conference, attendees will engage with other open-minded idea seekers in a half-day-long exploration of “powerful ideas and unique experiences designed to inspire, inform and challenge,” the news release said.
“TEDxYouth is focused on providing our community’s youth a platform to share new ideas, to highlight our young ‘change makers’ who have the potential for pushing boundaries and transforming our region,” said Andrea Olson, TEDxYouth director for the Quad-Cities.
TEDxYouth is also seeking event and program sponsors. TEDx events in the Quad-Cities are supported and led by the QC Ideas Alliance, a nonprofit organization.
The TEDx talks scheduled in the area are:
- Oct. 4: "Civility in an Era of Incivility" at Western Illinois University, Moline. Speakers will include Stephanie Villinski, deputy director of the Illinois Civility Commission; Carolyn Lukensmeyer, executive director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse; Matt Christensen, executive editor of the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com; Cody Hootman, director of Pridefest; Jazmin Newton-Butt, president of LULAC; and Jeff VenHuizen, Rock Island police chief.
- Jan. 16: TEDxYouth@Putnam, Putnam Museum, Davenport. Speakers to be announced.
- March 27: TEDxDavenport@Figge, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. The second annual TEDxDavenport conference will feature presenters from the region. Speakers to be announced.
For more information about TEDxYouth and opportunities to sponsor, speak, or volunteer, visit tedxdavenport.com.