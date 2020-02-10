Teen dies in 1-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash Sunday that left a 17-year-old dead.
The driver of the vehicle was Amarion Green of Sterling. Green died at the scene.
Whiteside deputies were dispatched at 7:15 a.m., Sunday, to Dixon Avenue at Holland Creek, in Rock Falls for a vehicle submerged in the Howland Creek, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
When deputies arrived on scene they found a passenger vehicle resting on its top in Howland Creek.
Preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Dixon Avenue, left the roadway and struck an utility pole in the north ditch. After shearing the utility pole the vehicle came to final rest in the creek.
The crash remains under investigation with an autopsy scheduled for Monday.
Whiteside County deputies were assisted at the scene by Rock Falls Police, Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments, the Whiteside County Coroner, and Slim and Hanks Towing.
