Teen involved in Monday night's crash on Davenport's Welcome Way suffering from life-threatening injuries

A teen involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Davenport received life threatening injuries in the collision.

A Nissan Maxima, Ford F-150 and a Nissan Altima collided around 6:59 p.m. at Welcome Way and 46th Street, according to a Davenport Police Department news release issued early Tuesday. The teen, a 15-year-old boy, was extricated from the Maxima, sent to an area hospital, then flown to Iowa City for further treatment.

Further details about him and his condition were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

The driver of the Altima, who was alone, was also sent to the hospital – for serious injuries, but ones not considered life threatening, the release states. The driver and passenger of the F-150 received minor injuries and were treated and released at the site of the crash.

The initial investigation indicates the Maxima was speeding south on Welcome Way and did not stop for a red light at the intersection with 46th Street, the release states. It struck the Altima, which was going west on 46th, then the eastbound F-150.

The collision pushed all three vehicles off the road, the release states.

Two other people were inside the Maxima with the 15-year-old, the release states. Both fled the area after the accident.

Further details about them and the other people involved in the accident were not provided in the news release, which stated the investigation was ongoing.

The Davenport Fire Department and Medic EMS took part with police in dealing with the collision.

