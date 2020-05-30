Teen program of community foundation makes grants

Members of the Teens for Tomorrow program of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation have chosen seven recipients for a total of $10,000 in grants this spring, focusing on the environment, mental health and opportunities for people with disabilities.
The program is part of the foundation's commitment to encourage philanthropy in all Quad-Citizens, no matter what age. The students evaluate requests and make grants.
Recipients are:
Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, to support opportunities for people with disabilities, $2,500
Epilepsy Advocacy Network, to support opportunities for people with disabilities, $1,040
Family Resources, Inc., to support mental health, $1,500
Handicapped Development Center, to support opportunities for people with disabilities, $1,000
The Penguin Project at Augustana College, to support opportunities for people with disabilities, $800
New Kingdom Trailriders, to support opportunities for people with disabilities, $2,160
River Action, Inc., to support the environment, $1,000
“I learned so much about my community — things I never would have known if it hadn’t been for this program,” said Maitreyi Shrikhande, a junior at Davenport Central High School.
“I didn’t realize there were so many nonprofits working so hard caring for the environment, providing mental health support, and offering opportunities for people with disabilities.”
