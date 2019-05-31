{{featured_button_text}}
Rockingham

A 15-year-old boy was treated and released after he was struck by a vehicle on Rockingham Road in Davenport on Friday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle was treated and released Friday.

Davenport police said the boy, who was hit on the 3500 block of Rockingham Road, suffered minor injuries.

No other details about the crash were available late Friday.

