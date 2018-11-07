Traditionally, election judges have been retirees with time to provide the task of making an election happen. As residents age or become seasonal residents, however, they become less inclined or able to serve.
Faced with a dwindling number of judges, Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney came up with an innovative solution: teenagers.
Through government classes, Kinney and staff recruited 35 high school students who served as election judges at 16 voting centers throughout the county.
"When looking over the statutes regarding election judges, I came across a section that explained how high school students are allowed to work at the polls, providing they meet certain criteria," said Deputy Rock Island County Clerk Kelly Shields.
"They have to be a junior or senior, have a cumulative GPA (grade point average) of 3.0 or higher and the permission of their parents/guardians and the school," she said.
Kinney spoke to other county clerks who have employed students on Election Day and found the program worked well.
"Surveys in those state’s show that student judges are 93 percent more likely to vote and 90 percent more likely to work future elections," said Shields. "Nick Camlin, our chief deputy, reached out to the schools to see if they would be interested."
Shields said some schools handed out the county clerk's election information to students in government classes.
"It was up to the students to contact us," she said.
"United Township High School went above and beyond our expectations for this program," Shields said. "(UTHS) Vice Principal Anthony Ragona worked very closely with our office and the students. He sent us a list of almost 40 students, collected their applications and provided us with a room to have a training class at the school.
"I was only able to talk briefly with a few vote centers yesterday regarding the students, but every single election judge I spoke to could not say enough good things about the students," she said. "I heard words like 'exceptional,' 'fantastic,' 'great,' 'awesome' and 'We couldn’t have done this without them.'
"I spoke with a student election judge toward the end of the night and she stated that she really enjoyed it and that it was a lot of fun!," Shields said.
Three of Tuesdsay's judges were UTHS students Cruz Lopez, Monica Ochoa and Tyler Runkle. They worked at First Baptist Church on 29th Street in Moline.
There, they experienced opening and closing the polls and participated in every step of processing a steady stream of 1,047 voters. They also observed many of the glitches judges need to handle — same-day registrations, disgruntled and suspended voters, poll-watchers and issues that inevitably arise throughout the very, very, very long day.
Asked about their motivation, Runkle and Lopez said that, in addition to gaining insight into the electoral process, a large part of why they took on the tasks was the money they’d earn. Both are seniors with college tuition looming on the horizon.
Ochoa said she simply thought the election judge work "would be interesting."