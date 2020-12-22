Teens make crosses to raise money for the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That snowballed as others saw the crosses in the yards and on social media and began ordering them from the teens.

Building each cross took about 20 minutes, the two young men estimated and explained that depending on how wet the wood was changed the burning time dramatically for inscribing the logo, Dunker said.

“Also, putting on the lights took a lot of time, so if the customer didn’t want lights, the process was a lot faster.”

They delivered most of the 46 crosses they constructed and Preston said, “We built and delivered all but three of the crosses together. It was a lot of fun because we were able to hang out and have fun while we were working on the crosses.”

They first designed a logo for their mission, “Feeding through Faith,” and those words gave them the idea to use their efforts to benefit the food pantry. The logo (FtF) is burned into the center of each cross.