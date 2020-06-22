You are the owner of this article.
Telegraph Road Kwik Shop shut down; employee tests positive for COVID-19
A Kwik Shop employee at the 2805 Telegraph Road, Davenport, location, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"One of Kwik Shop's team members at our 2805 Telegraph Road location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),'' said Danielle Datre, spokesperson for Kwik Shops. "We are taking all appropriate steps, following guidance from local health officials.''

The store in question was closed Sunday, June 21, to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store is expected to open this week, though Kwik Shop officials did not release and exact time and date.

"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,'' Datre said. "All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.''

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

