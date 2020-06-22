Telegraph Road Kwik Shop shut down; employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Kwik Shop employee at the 2805 Telegraph Road, Davenport, location, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"One of Kwik Shop's team members at our 2805 Telegraph Road location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),'' said Danielle Datre, spokesperson for Kwik Shops. "We are taking all appropriate steps, following guidance from local health officials.''

The store in question was closed Sunday, June 21, to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store is expected to open this week, though Kwik Shop officials did not release and exact time and date.

"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,'' Datre said. "All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.''

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.