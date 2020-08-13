Temperature checks, masks, outdoor learning: Mercer County prepares for school during a pandemic

At the junior high, things will be similar to the other schools in that students will go straight to their homerooms upon arrival. During first semester there will be no electives and lunches will be served in the homerooms.

At the high school, Principal Stacey Day said students will move about in the building at staggered times.

“The staff has been great coming up with ideas,” she said.

Superintendent Petrie said students with COVID symptoms will be out of the classroom for 10 days. Students can return if there is an alternate diagnosis and they have a doctor's note.

The board also was introduced the new junior high physical education teacher and junior high athletic director -- Morgan Braucht. At the junior high, only cross country (with 30 boys and girls signed up) and softball (with 21 girls signed up) will be played. For softball only 10 games are scheduled, with no more than two contests per week. “There will be no sectionals or state contests this year,” he said.

Junior high cross country competitions will stop at the sectionals. “There will be no football this year. The remainder of sports begin in January,” said Braucht.