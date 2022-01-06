Temperatures in the Quad-Cities will plummet into Friday morning, warming will start Saturday

Theresa Levsen walked out of the Dollar Tree store in the Davenport Commons on Elmore Avenue and tried to use her coat to shield her face from Thursday morning's winds.
Levsen carried shower curtains for her daughter in a bag that flapped and snapped in the wind. She had tears in her eyes by the time she reached her car.
"The cold is one thing, but this wind is killer. It's always the wind that gets you," said Levsen, 57, a delivery driver who transports medications to people who can't leave their homes or assisted living centers.
Levsen wasn't exaggerating. The Quad-Cities National Weather Service warned of dangerous wind chills Thursday morning and Thursday night. The ominous forecast estimated wind chills as low as minus-18 to minus-23 degrees in the Q-C metro area by Friday morning.
"Across the Quad-Cities we saw wind chills (Thursday) morning of anywhere between 20 to 25 degrees below zero," NWS Quad-Cities meteorologist Peter Speck said Thursday afternoon. "The high in Moline (on Thursday) was about 4 degrees in Moline and about 1 degree in Davenport — that's without the wind chill. The sun helped us out a lot.
"Once the sun sets (Thursday night), the temperatures are going to crash to minus-9 or minus-10 for much of the Q-C metro area. With chills, we're going to being see temperatures as low as minus-20. In more rural areas, the wind chill will be lower. Friday morning will be very cold."
Levsen said the cold and wind doesn't deter her.
"I really love my job," she said. "I bring medications to people who can't leave where they are. Some of the people I've never even seen — because of COVID. But I really have a lot of people who I see on a regular basis and I think they count on seeing me.
"I deliver whatever it is they need and I get to talk to them and spend a little time with them. The thing that makes my day is when I deliver and the person smiles and is really happy to see me. I think I get as much out of it as they do. So I put up with the cold and wind. It's worth it."
Speck offered some good news for Levsen and the rest of the Q-C area.
"After Friday we will see temperatures reach 33 degrees Saturday," Speck said. "Sunday and Monday will be a bit cooler again, but we will see a temperatures in the upper 30s by Wednesday and Thursday."