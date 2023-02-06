High temperatures are expected to remain above 40 for most of this week before dipping into the middle 30s for Friday and Saturday, Meteorologist John Haase of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night.

Haase said there was a chance from some very light rain Monday night, “but that likely will be only a couple hundredths of an inch.”

That rain will be caused by a system tracking north of the Quad-Cities, he said, “so expect it to be windy, with gusts as high as 40 mph tomorrow evening.

“It will be blowing out of the southeast and the south, and it will be blowing pretty good, so you’ll need to hang onto your hat,” Haase said.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 47 degrees and partly sunny skies with a southeast wind of 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 35 mph.

There is a 50% chance of rain mainly before midnight with an overnight low of 33 degrees.

Tuesday’s high calls for a high of 41 degrees under partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and an overnight low into Wednesday of 25 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 42, however, Haase said there is a 50% chance of rain during the day that increases to 70% Wednesday night into Thursday.

“The system that is moving through Wednesday night into Thursday is a stronger system that has the chance to give us anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain,” Haase said.

The overnight low into Thursday is expected to be about 34 degrees.

There is a 40% chance of rain before noon on Thursday before the clouds break, giving partly sunny conditions and a high of 41 degrees. The overnight low is expected to dip to 25 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 34 degrees, while Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 37 degrees. Sunday’s forecast at this point is calling for partly sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees.

Haase said there was no extreme cold “anywhere in sight,” and the next chance of rain after the system coming through Wednesday and Thursday is on Feb. 15 as a system from the southern plains moves into the area with “a lot of moist gulf air.”

The normal highs for this time of year range from 33 degrees on Monday to 35 degrees by the time Sunday rolls around.

January ended warmer than normal, with a mean temperature for the month of 30.9 degrees, 7.6 degrees warmer than the normal of 23.3 degrees for the month.

Rainfall for January totaled 2.17 inches, which is just more than a half-inch more than the normal of 1.66 inches.

Only 5.7 inches of snow fell in January, 5.1 inches less than the normal of 10.8 inches.

Through January, 10.7 inches has fallen so far this year in the Quad-Cities, which is 11.3 inches below the normal of 22 inches.

The record for snowfall for the month of January is 30.2 inches set in 2019.

The highest temperature for the month was 57 degrees on Jan. 16, while the lowest was 1 degree on Jan. 31.

Although the Quad-Cities has escaped many days of bitterly cold weather this winter season, what cold has struck has created some ice issues on both the Mississippi and Rock rivers.

On the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, the river was at 7.84 feet at 6:10 p.m. Thursday. It jumped to 8.03 feet at 2:10 a.m. Friday before beginning to fall. It stood at 6.16 feet at 6 p.m. Sunday. The river is expected to continue falling to 5.1 feet by Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Rock River at Moline was at 9.04 feet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Ice caused the river level to jump up and down reaching 9.37 feet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Rock at Moline stood at 8.94 feet by 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through Feb. 19, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. The center is predicting 50%-60% chance of above-normal temperatures for all of east-central Iowa and western Illinois.

The center also is predicting 50%-60% chance of above-normal precipitation.