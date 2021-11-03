Temporary closure of I-280 over Mississippi River Bridge to start Nov. 5

Both directions of Interstate 280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Exit 8 (Iowa 22) in Davenport will be temporarily closed starting Friday, Nov. 5.
The closure is for a pavement patching project, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.
IDOT said:
- Eastbound I-280 lane closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
- Westbound I-280 lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
A 14-foot-4-inch height restriction will be in place during the closure.
IDOT encourages through traffic to use I-80. A detour route for local travelers will use Iowa 22, Business U.S. 61, U.S. 67, and Iowa 92.