 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temporary closure of I-280 over Mississippi River Bridge to start Nov. 5
0 Comments
topical alert

Temporary closure of I-280 over Mississippi River Bridge to start Nov. 5

  • 0
030121-qc-iowa-signs-003

The "Welcome to Iowa sign” is seen from the I-280 bridge Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Both directions of Interstate 280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Exit 8 (Iowa 22) in Davenport will be temporarily closed starting Friday, Nov. 5.

The closure is for a pavement patching project, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.

IDOT said:

  • Eastbound I-280 lane closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
  • Westbound I-280 lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

A 14-foot-4-inch height restriction will be in place during the closure.

IDOT encourages through traffic to use I-80. A detour route for local travelers will use Iowa 22, Business U.S. 61, U.S. 67, and Iowa 92.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Police and community gather to honor fallen Illinois officer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News