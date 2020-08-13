Temporary community-based COVID-19 site opening in Moline

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County from Aug. 19-30.

The location and hours are different from the site that was open in July. Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required.

Testing is available at no cost to the individual, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car.

Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be significant wait times. Be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.