 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temporary COVID-19 site opening in Moline
topical alert

Temporary COVID-19 site opening in Moline

{{featured_button_text}}
091920-qc-nws-covid-12.JPG

Ashleigh Johnson a phlebotomist administers a COVID-19 test to Julie Mosher of Rock Island at QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island earlier this year.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend.

Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria.

No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-thru sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Because of the demand for this service, there could be wait times. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News