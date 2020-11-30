Temporary COVID-19 test site opening in Moline this weekend
A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County, Dec. 5-6.
Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing is ending an hour earlier than at previous testing events because of shorter daylight hours.
Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites.
A photo identification is required.
Testing is available at no cost to the individual. A listing of all community-based test sites in Illinois can be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing.
Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; follow directions at the test site.
Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19.
These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
Bix Youth Jazz Band auditions set
The Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society will hold auditions for the 20th season of the Bix Youth Jazz Band from 1 to 5 p,m, Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, at the River Music Experience, corner of Third and Main Streets, Davenport. The band is open for all students from 8th through 12th grade.
Students who play trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, string bass, guitar and drums will be accepted; saxophones need to “double” on either clarinet or soprano saxophone. Students must be able to read music. Vocalists are encouraged to audition.
For information about audition requirements and to reserve an audition time and date, to accommodate social distancing, please contact Steve Little, Director, 309-781-4431 or email: lslittle@frontiernet.net.
