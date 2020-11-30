Temporary COVID-19 test site opening in Moline this weekend

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County, Dec. 5-6.

Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing is ending an hour earlier than at previous testing events because of shorter daylight hours.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. A photo identification is required.

Testing is available at no cost to the individual. A listing of all community-based test sites in Illinois can be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; follow directions at the test site.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19.

These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

Quad-City Times​