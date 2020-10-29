Temporary COVID-19 testing site open this weekend in Milan

A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend.

Free testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release from Rock Island County Health Department.

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Photo identification is required.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once one gets in line at the testing site, they will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be significant wait times.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.