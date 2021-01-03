Temps expected to rise into the middle 30s by mid-week

A dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service, Davenport, will be in effect for the entire Quad-City region until noon Monday.

Visibility could be reduced to a quarter-mile or less in some places creating hazardous driving conditions. The fog combined with freezing temperatures could also lead to slick roadways.

For Monday, meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday that daytime high temperatures are expected to climb into the low to middle 30s over the next four days.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high near 33 degrees under cloudy skies. There is a small chance of rain or snow sometime from 2-3 p.m. The overnight low will dip into the upper teens.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 32 degrees under sunny skies. The clouds return Tuesday night with a low in the lower 20s.

The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday calls for high temperatures in the middle 30s under cloudy skies.

Cousins said there is some uncertainty in the forecast for later in the week. There is a storm system in the Pacific meteorologists are keeping an eye on. “As usual as the system gets closer the models come into better agreement. We’re just waiting and watching right now.”

