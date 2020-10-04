Temps to be in the 70s for the Quad-Cities after Monday morning frost

Clear days and warmer temperatures are expected for much of this week after some frost Monday morning.

Timothy Gunkel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, said there would be widespread frost Monday morning as temperatures dipped to the low to mid-30s.

From Monday morning through the rest of the week, temperatures will rise with highs in the 60s, possibly up to 70, Monday and high temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the 50s, or upper 40s, through the week while meteorologists were not predicting any rain for the week as of Sunday afternoon.

The projected forecast for this week comes after a cold stretch in the Quad-Cities and some rain in the last few days.

“It’s going to be a beautiful week in store for us,” Gunkel said.

