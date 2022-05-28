Temps to climb to 90 by Monday, but cool front moves through Tuesday

Temperatures for Memorial Day will feel more like the first day of summer as the mercury will climb to about 90 degrees for a high, 12 degrees above the normal of 78 degrees.

While skies are expected to be clear and sunny Monday, it will be windy, and the National Weather Service is warning people to keep a close eye on grills, barbecues and burn pits.

“We’re going from spring to summer for about three days,” meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said. “A cool front coming through Tuesday night will send us back to more springlike weather for the rest of the week.”

Pierce said that while the temperatures would be warm and the skies mostly clear today and Monday, it would be windy with a south wind steady at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph both days.

Dew points will rise into the middle 60s Sunday and Monday, so it will feel a bit stickier those two days, he said.

“We’ll get some dew points in the middle 60s again on Tuesday ahead of the cool front, and then the dew points will go back down into the 50s and it will feel nice.”

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

At this point, there is only a slight risk of severe storms on Tuesday, Pierce said.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and through Tuesday night.

The forecasts for Wednesday through Saturday call for sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Normal highs for the first four days of June are in the high 70s to lower 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. So temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday are expected to be slightly below normal.

Pierce said rain to the north of the Quad-Cities that flowed into the Mississippi River would move through the Quad-Cities today through Thursday, which will send the river above action stage.

According to the NWS and the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minn., the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, will reach 13.7 feet at about 11 a.m. Monday.

The river will remain at 13.7 feet through Tuesday when it then will slowly begin to fall. The Mississippi River at Rock Island is expected to fall to 13 feet by about 7 p.m. Friday.

At 13 feet, Mississippi River water affects the lowest sections of both South Concord Street south of River Drive and onto the Enchanted Island causeway in Davenport. Water also surrounds some houses along South Concord Street south of River Drive.

At 13 ½ feet, water affects the lowest section of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and affects other sections in the same area. Water affects the lowest sections of the Enchanted Island causeway.

Pierce said soil conditions continued to improve in Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties in east-central Iowa. Rains have gotten rid of all pockets of moderate drought. Now, only pockets of abnormally dry soil remain, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Water soil conditions in the Illinois Quad-City region are normal, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, all of the far north counties of Illinois from east to west are experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

