Temps to climb to near 60 in Quad-Cities by Thursday and Friday

The weather this week in the Quad-Cities will slowly warm up to near 60 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

David Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service here in the Quad-Cities, said the strongest wind gust recorded Sunday was mid-morning at 56 mph at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.

As of about 4 p.m. Sunday, there were no reports of large power outages in the Quad-Cities. Mid-American Energy’s online power outage map showed less than 10 homes without power for much of early Sunday afternoon.

The wind gusts were slated to tamper down Sunday night, but Monday will remain breezy with winds at 15 to 20 mph, Cousins said.

Overnight lows Sunday and Monday were expected to be in the upper 20s while temps should increase to lower 50s for Monday and Tuesday days.

“There will be a slow warming trend Wednesday through Friday, with highs potentially near 60 Thursday and Friday, with chances of precipitation returning for next weekend,” Cousins said.

