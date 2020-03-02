Tenacious D to play Davenport, as part of 46 city tour to defeat President Trump

As part of a "swing state" tour to help drive Donald Trump from the White House, Tenacious D will play its first Quad-Cities appearance in 18 years at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.

Called "The Purple Nurple Tour -- Twisting Hard To The Left!," tickets cost $79.50 and $65, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Ticketmaster.com or the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St.

“Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous president in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of his administration," said a release Monday from the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass. "Now is the time to elect a REAL leader!"