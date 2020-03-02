Tenacious D to play Davenport, as part of 46 city tour to defeat President Trump

As part of a "swing state" tour to help drive Donald Trump from the White House, Tenacious D will play its first Quad-Cities appearance in 18 years at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
Called "The Purple Nurple Tour -- Twisting Hard To The Left!," tickets cost $79.50 and $65, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Ticketmaster.com or the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St.
“Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous president in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of his administration," said a release Monday from the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass. "Now is the time to elect a REAL leader!"
The new tour focuses on swing states, and Tenacious D is partnering with 46 for 46 to promote voter registration and civic action through music. That organization — to support the Democratic nominee to become the 46th president — is planning "46 unique concerts in 46 different cities in the states that matter most during the lead up to the 2020 election," according to billboard.com.
According to Tenacious D, in 2016, six states were decided by 2 percentage points or less, and 10 states were decided by 4 percentage points or less. "Swing states played a pivotal role in the outcome of that election, and they will again in 2020."
While Barack Obama won Iowa in 2012, and Donald Trump did in 2016, in the last election, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by about nine percentage points.
Tenacious D's tour release said it's time to "help save the world from Trumpian destruction. With great rock comes great responsibility.”
The band also recently announced it will add the final piece to its "Post-Apocalypto" universe — a graphic novel due out this September via Fantagraphics.
For more information, visit tenaciousd.com.