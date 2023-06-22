Another tenant has filed a lawsuit in the partial collapse of The Davenport apartment building.

Broc A. Nelson lived in the building for a decade and was in his apartment on May 28 when the west wall of the building started to fall. He is represented by an attorney from Des Moines.

Nelson's lawsuit is the fifth filed in the aftermath of the May 28 partial collapse of the six-story apartment building. The disaster killed three men and left at least 53 tenants without a place to live.

The suit names nine defendants, including building owner Andrew Wold and the city of Davenport.

Three Wold corporations also are named in the lawsuit: Davenport Hotel, LLC; Andrew Wold Investments, LLC; Village Property Management, LLC.

Two companies that worked on the building are named as defendants: Select Structural Engineering, LLC and Bi-State Masonry, Inc.

The suit also names Waukee Investments, which sold the building to Wold in 2021, and Parkwild Properties, LC, which managed the property for Waukee Investments.

Nelson was in his apartment when a large portion of the west wall collapsed. He described being "thrown around" and inhaling dust as he made his way out of the building as alarm rang out.

A timeline alleging negligence

Through his attorney, Nelson alleges that: "In the years and even days, weeks and months leading up to this structural collapse, numerous inspections, reports and photographs had identified the dangerous condition of an area of the west exterior brick facade wall. It was this portion of the exterior west wall that ultimately failed and caused the building to collapse."

The filing details the deterioration of the west wall and presents a timeline that begins with Wold's purchase of the building and ends with its collapse.

The timeline highlights allegations of negligence.

• On July 19, 2021, the city of Davenport issued a complaint notice to Wold, Davenport Hotel, LLC and Andrew Wold Investments, LLC. The notice identified the structural weakening of the west exterior wall, noting a structural engineering analysis needed to be completed.

• No action was taken on the notice, so in September 2021 the city issued a final official notice, instructing immediate action and warning the "scope of the damage warrants an engineer's report."

• Nelson's attorney alleges Wold did nothing after the final official notice of September 2021, and it was the beginning of a pattern of negligence on the part of Wold and his companies.

• On Feb. 2, 2023, Select Structural Engineering issued a report by David Valliere, expressing concern about the crumbling west exterior wall and that, " ... the main area of brick damage is roughly 8 feet wide by 4 feet high and occurs directly below a beam, which supports the second level." Valliere suggested heavy posts were needed to support the beam so that repairs could be made.

• On Feb. 2, 2023, City Building Inspector Trishna Pradhan issued a notice declaring the building a public hazard. Pradhan noted that the west exterior wall was crumbling and described the wall as a " ... load-bearing wall under the support beam." The notice said immediate shoring of the wall had to be completed.

• On Feb. 3, 2023, MidAmerican Energy complained to the city about the unsafe conditions of the exterior west wall.

• On Feb. 22, 2023, the city issued a permit to Bi-State Masonry, Inc. to perform repairs on the west wall. The next day Valliere, of Select Structural Engineering, again visited the site.

• On Feb. 28, 2023, Valliere issued a report that noted significant damage and a "large void space" he believed was "caused by the collapse of some massive clay brick." Nelson's attorney alleges Select Structural Engineering did not warn people living in the building.

• The filing alleges that Bi-State Masonry had knowledge of the dangerous condition of the west wall and did not brace or shore the wall. The filing also alleges Bi-State Masonry should have warned tenants.

• On March 1, 2023, Pradhan visited the building and learned Wold had "fired" Bi-State Masonry. Around this time, the filing alleges, Wold attempted to hire R.A. Masonry to do the work, but Wold rejected the company's bid.

• On May 23, 2023, Valliere again visited the building and wrote a report the next day that noted "large patches" of the brick facade of the west exterior wall "appear ready to fall imminently."

• On May 24, 2023, Pradham visited the building and confirmed the west exterior wall was dangerous and immediate action needed to be taken. The suit alleges Pradhan, as an inspector for the city, failed to recognize the immediate need to evacuate the tenants living in the building.

Pradhan is not named as a defendant in the suit.

Nine defendants, 10 counts

Nelson's filing details 10 counts against nine defendants, beginning with building owner Wold. The counts allege negligence or "common law negligence." Common law negligence is responsibility imposed on a person or party by law based on custom, rather than liability imposed by statute.

• The first count alleges negligence against Wold. It asserts that he is responsible for the collapse because he " ... knowingly and deliberately failed to respond to the warnings and notices concerning the structural stability" of the building " ... and chose to subject his tenants ... to extreme risks of harm."

• Counts 2, 3, and 4 allege common law negligence against Davenport Hotel, LLC; Andrew Wold Investments, LLC; and Village Property Management, LLC.

• Counts 5 and 6 allege common law negligence against Select Structural Engineering, LLC and Bi-State Masonry, Inc.

• Count 7 is the allegation of common law negligence against the city of Davenport.

• Counts 8 and 9 are allegations of common law negligence against Waukee Investments, LLC and Parkwild Properties, LC.

• Count 10 is the allegation of negligent infliction of emotional distress of all nine named defendants.

Previous suits filed

• Jennifer Smith and Dionte McMath, owners of 4th Street Nutrition, along with residents Brandy Wheelhouse, Michelle Vivians, Phillip Brooks and Mildred Harrington, are represented by John T. Flynn, Camille E. Kahn, and Paige E. Hillyer of Brubaker, Flynn & Darland PC.

Through their attorney, they filed a lawsuit June 12 in Scott County District Court against Wold and two of his business interests, Davenport Hotel LLC and Andrew Wold Investments LLC.

The suit also listed as defendants the city of Davenport and the city’s former chief building official, Pradhan.

This suit was the first filed in connection with the apartment building’s collapse that named Pradhan as a defendant. She resigned from her city post shortly after the collapse.

• Former residents Lexus Berry and Quanishia White-Berry filed a lawsuit June 7 against Davenport Hotel LLC, Wold, Andrew Wold Investments, Village Property Management, Alliance Contracting, Select Structural Engineering, Bi-State Masonry, the city of Davenport, Waukee Investments and Parkwild Properties.

The couple was inside their apartment at the time of collapse, and Quanishia was trapped and rescued after an on-site amputation of her left leg about eight hours later.

They are represented by Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group; Steven A. Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge; and Ronald A. May of Gomez May.

• Former tenant Mildred Harrington and nearby building resident Rijeh Garnett filed litigation June 2 against Davenport Hotel LLC, which manages The Davenport, and are seeking unspecified damages.

According to court records, more plaintiffs could join the suit, represented by Harrington and Garnett as a class action suit.

• Former tenant Dayna Feuerbach filed a civil suit June 5 against Wold, Davenport Hotel LLC, Andrew Wold Investments LLC, Select Structural Engineering, LLC, Bi-State Masonry, Inc., the city of Davenport, Waukee Investments I LLC and Parkwild Properties LC.

Feuerbach, represented by attorney Jeffrey Goodman of the Philadelphia-based firm of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Christopher D. Stombaugh of Platteville, Wisconsin-based firm DiCello Levitt, alleges that the defendants knew of problems with The Davenport that threatened the safety of its residents but didn't act to remove them from danger prior to the collapse.