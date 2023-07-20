Another lawsuit has been filed in the partial collapse of The Davenport apartment building, including by a woman who struggled to get out.

Jean Marie Vaval Jr. and Christina Ross lived in apartment 308 of The Davenport before its west wall partially collapsed May 28. The disaster killed three residents, seriously injured another, and left dozens of tenants without a home.

The filing touched on what Vaval and Ross experienced during the collapse.

"Immediately after the catastrophic collapse occurred and as (Ross) made her way down the stairs and out of the building, she struggled to breathe as she inhaled copious amounts of dust and debris, as well as the asbestos that filled this nearly 120-year-old building," the filing alleges. " ... Jean Marie Vaval, Jr. has also sustained, by reason of the terrifying events he endured, emotional distress and psychological harm."

Represented by Bettendorf-based attorneys William and Anthony Bribriesco, the couple's suit names eight defendants, including building owner Andrew Wold and the City of Davenport.

Two Wold corporations also are named in the lawsuit: Davenport Hotel, LLC and Andrew Wold Investments.

Two companies that worked on the building are named as defendants: Select Structural Engineering, LLC and Bi-State Masonry, Inc.

The suit also names Waukee Investments, which sold the building to Wold in 2021, and Parkwild Properties, LLC, which managed the property for Waukee Investments.

The suit charges each defendant with common law negligence. It asks for damages for Vaval for medical expenses, pain and suffering, any past and future loss of bodily function, injury and disability, loss of income, and property loss.

Ross is seeking damages for loss of property.

A ninth count charges all defendants with negligent infliction of emotion distress.

'Outrageous neglect and apathy'

The lawsuit offers a detailed timeline entitled "Wold's Outrageous Neglect and Apathy", and alleges Wold knew, from the time he bought the building in 2021, that " ... the exterior west wall was in an obvious state of dangerous dilapidation."

The filing also points out that as early as July 19, 2021, the city issued a notice to Wold identifying "structural deterioration" of the west exterior wall and that "structural engineering was necessary."

What followed, according to the suit, were key times when Wold, the city's inspectors, employees of both Structural Engineering, LLC and Bi-State Masonry, Inc. knew of the building's "dangerous deterioration" and did not warn the tenants.

The filing points to the Feb. 2, 2023 report from Select Structural Engineering that recommended the replacement of a portion of the building's west wall because of its dangerous condition. The suit asserts Structural Engineering had a responsibility to alert tenant and public officials " ... to ensure full evacuation of the Davenport Hotel. Yet, the engineer simply documented the condition."

Structural Engineering returned at the end of February, and the filing points to an even more dire report that warned of a void in the west wall that was filling with crumbling bricks that was causing the wall to bow out. The report said the condition of the wall " ... will soon cause a large panel of the facade to collapse, creating a safety problem and potentially destabilizing the upper areas of the brick facade."

On May 23 — five days before the collapse — Structural Engineering again inspected the building and found a space between two bricked-over windows where the facade was separating from the building. The report noted, "North of those windows the wall appears to be losing some stability and is causing deterioration. This is evidenced by the bowing of the interior light gauge steel furring and drywall; they bulge as if a large downward force is acting upon them."

The city confirmed those problems two days after the report. The filing points out that Wold or his employees simply put two-by-four pieces of wood against the bulging exterior wall and the wood "was anchored to nothing" and was intended to "fake it."

Despite the reports from Structural Engineering and the city's own inspectors seeing the state of the building's west wall, no tenants were advised of the possible dangers.

The filing alleges the city's inspectors, " ... turned a blind eye and allowed the ... outrageously reckless work and the imminently dangerous state of the building to persist in the face of obvious danger."

The filing concludes:

"Despite knowledge of the inevitable nature of this collapse, neither Wold, the city of Davenport, nor the licensed engineers gave notice, warned or ordered the necessary evacuation of the building.

"The partial collapse was preventable. The negligence, gross negligence, and the willful, reckless and wanton conduct and defendants caused this devastating tragedy, and they must be held accountable."