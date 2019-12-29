You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tennessee man held in Mercer County after fight in Viola

Tennessee man held in Mercer County after fight in Viola

{{featured_button_text}}

A Tennessee man is being held in Mercer County Jail after a fight between two men on Friday in Viola, Illinois.

Mercer County deputies responded to a 911 call at 1127 Highway 67, Viola, for a report of a fight between two men, one of whom sustained a knife wound. 

The suspect fled on foot. Deputies found him Gary L. Lothridge, Telford, Tennessee, south of the residence, said Sgt. Devin Mannon in a news release. 

Lothridge is being held in Mercer County Jail, where he faces charges of aggravated battery with a  deadly weapon and theft over $500. 

His bond is $40,000.

The other man was treated and released at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Gary Lothridge

Gary Lothridge
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News