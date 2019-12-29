Tennessee man held in Mercer County after fight, stabbing in Viola

A Tennessee man is being held in Mercer County Jail after a fight on Friday in Viola, Illinois.
Mercer County deputies responded to a 911 call at 1127 Highway 67, Viola, for a report of a fight between two men, one of whom sustained a knife wound.
The suspect fled on foot. Deputies found Gary L. Lothridge, 50, Telford, Tennessee, south of the residence, said Sgt. Devin Mannon in a news release.
Lothridge is being held in Mercer County Jail, where he faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and theft over $500.
His bond is $40,000.
The other man was treated and released at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.