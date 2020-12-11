Terry Swails and wife write book on Iowa derecho

As a research and writing duo, Swails and Wettstone easily mingle technical and scientific terms with conversational storytelling.

"We began the book about three days after the event happened," Wettstone said. "Terry was just awestruck and fascinated by what happened and knew right away it would be an historical event ... so he started the research pretty much immediately."

Wettstone, meanwhile, knew she should wait to dive in. People in the path of the storm were cleaning up, and emergency personnel still were responding to heavily damaged areas. The couple also was mindful of the dangers of traveling during the pandemic.

When it was safe to do so, Wettstone set out to find people's stories, using virtual platforms and all available technology to communicate with victims.

"What really struck a chord with me was how emotional it was for the victims to retell their stories," she said. "It really rocked my heart.