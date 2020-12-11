Terry Swails and wife write book on Iowa derecho

When the historic and devastating derecho tore across Iowa and Illinois this summer, former Quad-City meteorologist Terry Swails was living a day's drive away in Maine.
"Terry was jumping out of his skin," said Carolyn Wettstone, Swails' wife and a journalist. "He had been tracking the weather and knew something was up. When it happened, he was all over it. He couldn’t believe he was 1,000 miles away when he felt he should have been there.
"Iowa is and always will be his home."
Within a few days of the massive Aug. 10 storm, Swails knew what he and his wife would do: Write a book.
After a 28-year career as a Quad-City weatherman, mostly for KWQC-TV, Swails spent five years at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, which was badly hit. His family had moved to Portland, Maine, but Swails knew the Midwest terrain, the weather and the science. He set out to study the storm.
The result is the book, Derecho 911: Iowa's Inland Hurricane. It is available at derechobook.com, and delivery by Christmas is guaranteed on orders made by Dec. 15.
"On August 10th, 2020 a massive storm known as a derecho swept through the Midwest, creating a swath of damage never before seen in the state of Iowa," the pair wrote. "Winds of up to 140 mph produced conditions similar to a category 4 hurricane. At last count, damage estimates had reached 7.5 billion dollars, making this the costliest severe thunderstorm in United States history."
As a research and writing duo, Swails and Wettstone easily mingle technical and scientific terms with conversational storytelling.
"We began the book about three days after the event happened," Wettstone said. "Terry was just awestruck and fascinated by what happened and knew right away it would be an historical event ... so he started the research pretty much immediately."
Wettstone, meanwhile, knew she should wait to dive in. People in the path of the storm were cleaning up, and emergency personnel still were responding to heavily damaged areas. The couple also was mindful of the dangers of traveling during the pandemic.
When it was safe to do so, Wettstone set out to find people's stories, using virtual platforms and all available technology to communicate with victims.
"What really struck a chord with me was how emotional it was for the victims to retell their stories," she said. "It really rocked my heart.
"We had put a call out on Terry’s website and both of our Facebook pages, letting folks know we were doing the book and if they wanted to share their stories, please let us know. Then, once you hooked up with one neighbor, they referred you to others and that’s how I got the stories. Plus, I graduated from Washington High School in Vinton, Iowa, where the derecho really hit on the southern edge of town. I was able to connect with classmates for help and stories."
The book follows the day in great detail, using the experiences of on-scene weather watchers and experts who studied the approaching storm with great alarm, scrambling to alert the public.
It contains a multitude of images, including maps, models, satellites and photography from before, during and after the derecho hit.
In several instances, victims and witnesses supplied in-their-own words accounts, including a storm chaser, whose account is particularly dramatic and chilling.
"Having chased storms for more than a decade, I have tallied more than 30 tornadoes and have seen all sorts of extreme weather across the country, and I have never in my life experienced something like this," said meteorologist Nick Stewart of KGAN TV, who was stationed west of Cedar Rapids.
Swails and Wettstone make interesting the history of derecho, its science and the distinction between a derecho and hurricane.
In a section dubbed "Lack of respect," they write, "While derechos don’t get the same amount of attention as tornadoes and hurricanes, (mainly due to our inability to forecast them in advance) derechos can be as hazardous and are comparable in magnitude to most U.S. tornadoes and hurricanes."
The first-person accounts of an elderly man and his son, caught in the storm while on a bike ride, are particularly compelling. Later chapters address the response to the disaster and its wreckage, along with post-storm analysis.
Swails and Wettstone soon will return to the Midwest, they said, and have bought property in Galena, Illinois. They have acquired an old church, which will be the couple's next project. Writing such a detailed account of an historic weather event in just a few months' time was a feat that required considerable dedication, Wettstone said.
"Terry is a very disciplined person — way more than me — and he and I worked 24/7 to get it done," she said. "This is the third book Terry and I have collaborated on and it is sort of a celebration of our partnership that we can work together and use our different skills to create something we are both proud to own."
