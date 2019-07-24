DAVENPORT — Troy Luccketta, 59-year-old drummer for the heavy-metal rock band Tesla, will visit QC Rock Academy, 901 E. Kimberly Road, Suite 22, at noon Friday, Aug. 2.
At the free, limited-admission event, he will talk, do some jamming and visit with students before Tesla rocks out that night at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Davenport. The visit is open to all Rock Academy students, not just drummers.
To reserve a spot, call 563-386-3044, or email qcrockacademy@gmail.com. Space is limited to 30 students. For more info on QCRA, visit facebook.com/qcrockacademy.