Test Iowa site for COVID-19 testing opens in Davenport

Under the watchful eye and guiding hands of the Iowa Army National Guard, Iowa State Police and Scott County Sheriff's deputies, COVID-19 testing expanded Monday for residents of eastern Iowa.
The site is part of Test Iowa, a $26 million testing program the state established to increase available testing. It's a contract with a Utah-based private health care company.
Full-time testing runs from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, through May 22, in the northeast corner of the NorthPark Mall parking lot, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
To receive a test, Iowans must fill out a assessment form at TestIowa.com to determine current risk and qualifications for testing.
With answers provided, the test will take into consideration those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive, or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is more widespread.
Those screened for a test will be given a time and place to undergo the a nasal cavity exam. Health officials will ask a series of questions in hopes of isolating the infection rate, including questions about travel and contact with others.
Those tested will be informed (within 72 hours) if a positive test is returned.
Early in TestIowa’s rollout, some individuals were forced to wait more than a week for test results due to a backlog that was created at the state hygienic lab, where the tests are analyzed.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that backlog has since been cleared.
“Test Iowa is making a positive difference for the health of our state, and we’re working hard to optimize our operations so that Iowans have the best possible outcomes,” Reynolds said Monday during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts.
Reynolds said over the weekend “a small number” of test samples were damaged and could not be processed, meaning those individuals will need to be re-tested.
“While it’s not uncommon for a small percentage of samples of with any type of test to become damaged, that doesn’t make it any less disappointing to those impacted, and so of course we want to apologize to those Iowans effected and encourage them to be re-tested,” Reynolds said.
Through 1 p.m. Monday, approximately 20 Iowans had participated in testing at the NorthPark site. The state, with guidance and assistance from the 209th Medical Unit/Iowa National Guard out of Iowa City, is prepared to administer as many as 320 tests per day.
A rotation of six on-duty, National Guard health officials, dressed in gowns, masks and plastic facial coverings, were on hand Monday to administer the exam.
"Only Iowa residents can be tested at this site,'' said First Lt. Chad Pickering, mobile public affairs officer for the Iowa National Guard. "Go online, find out whether you qualify for the test, get a number and then stop in.''
Those tested at the NorthPark mobile site, pass by four National Guard soldiers standing guard over two areas. A third area is the entrance to the testing site where you are informed — via sign — to "keep your windows up.'' Once inside a large white tent, the test is administered. The site's exit is guarded by two Iowa National Guardsmen, two Scott County Sheriff's deputies and an Iowa State Police officer.
Additional information on the assessment can be found at TestIowa.com or contact the governor’s office at (515) 281-5211.
Columnist John Marx
